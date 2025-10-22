‘Rat-a-tatt-tatt’: Feds reveal new details in foiled Atlanta airport shooting

The Brief Bartow County man accused of threatening to "shoot up" Atlanta airport FBI says suspect arrived armed with AR-15-style rifle and 27 rounds Billy Joe Cagle faces federal charges including felon in possession of a firearm



A Bartow County man is facing federal charges after authorities say he threatened to "shoot up" Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and arrived there armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

What we know:

According to a federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Georgia, 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle of Cartersville was arrested Monday morning in the south terminal of the world’s busiest airport after making violent threats during a FaceTime call.

What they're saying:

The complaint says a witness, along with Cagle's wife, contacted the Cartersville Police Department after Cagle reportedly told the witness that he was driving on Interstate 75 with a gun and planned to "shoot some cars." Moments later, Cagle allegedly called the witness again, showing airport signage and saying, "I’m at the airport. I’m gonna go rat-a-tatt-tatt," a phrase investigators believe was meant to imitate gunfire.

Atlanta police officers located Cagle around 9:54 a.m. near the ticketing area between doors S1 and S2 and took him into custody without incident. His white Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck was found illegally parked outside the terminal, blocking a crosswalk. Inside, officers discovered a Springfield AR-15-style rifle, a magazine and 27 rounds of ammunition, according to the FBI affidavit.

Cagle has a prior felony conviction for marijuana possession in Bartow County from 2000, making it illegal for him to own a firearm. He now faces three federal charges: attempted act of violence at an international airport, interstate transmission of threats, and felon in possession of a firearm.

FBI Special Agent Donald Miller, who filed the complaint, wrote that Cagle’s statements and actions demonstrated intent to carry out violence at the airport.

What's next:

The case is being investigated by the FBI Atlanta Field Office, Atlanta Police Department, and Cartersville Police Department, with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol.

Cagle was due to appear in court this morning in connection to the state charges, which include terroristic threats, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

It is unknown when he will appear in federal court for those charges, which include attempted violence at an international airport, interstate communications containing threats to injure the person of another, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Source Information for above story came form the federal criminal complaint filed and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting.



