Atlanta airport arrest: Billy Joe Cagle now faces federal charges

The Brief Billy Joe Cagle, 49, now faces federal charges after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The DOJ says Cagle made the threats during a FaceTime call with family, prompting a multi-agency response that led to his arrest inside the airport. Officers later found a loaded AR-15 rifle in Cagle’s truck parked outside the terminal.



The man arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport earlier this week after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" the airport now faces federal charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

What we know:

Federal prosecutors said Billy Joe Cagle, 49, is charged with attempted violence at an international airport, interstate communications containing threats to injure the person of another, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the DOJ, Cagle was on a FaceTime call with family members when he threatened to shoot up the airport while driving to the airport. During the call, he allegedly said, "I’m at the airport, and I’m gonna go rat-a-tat-tat," before abruptly ending the call.

After the call, Cagle’s family went to the Cartersville Police Department, which alerted Bartow County E-911. Dispatchers then contacted Atlanta police and airport officials, warning them about the threat.

Atlanta police arrested Cagle inside the airport after officers were sent his picture and located him. Following his arrest, officers found an AR-15 rifle in his truck, which had been parked near the airport entrance.

Dig deeper:

In addition to the new federal charges, Cagle was previously charged by Atlanta police with several state crimes, including terroristic threats, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The other side:

Friends and family of Cagle say the Cartersville man was suffering from a severe mental health crisis in the days leading up to his arrest.