Man with gun arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport after making threats
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday to discuss an incident that occurred earlier in the day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
What we know:
According to a source within the department, a man was arrested after allegedly making threats to "shoot up" the airport. Police reportedly found an AR-15 or a similar firearm in the suspect’s vehicle.
Investigators believe the threats were made while the man was on a video call with a family member. The suspect was taken into custody at the airport.
What we don't know:
Details about the exact timing of the events have not yet been released. Additionally, the name and age of the man is unknown to FOX 5 Atlanta at this time. Officials are expected to provide this information during the afternoon briefing, which will be livestreamed on FOX LOCAL and FOX 5 News Live.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.