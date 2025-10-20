Man with gun arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport after making threats

The Brief A man was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" the facility. Police say an AR-15 or similar weapon was found inside his vehicle. Atlanta police will provide updates during a 3 p.m. press conference streamed on FOX 5.



Atlanta police are scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday to discuss an incident that occurred earlier in the day at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What we know:

According to a source within the department, a man was arrested after allegedly making threats to "shoot up" the airport. Police reportedly found an AR-15 or a similar firearm in the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators believe the threats were made while the man was on a video call with a family member. The suspect was taken into custody at the airport.

What we don't know:

Details about the exact timing of the events have not yet been released. Additionally, the name and age of the man is unknown to FOX 5 Atlanta at this time. Officials are expected to provide this information during the afternoon briefing, which will be livestreamed on FOX LOCAL and FOX 5 News Live.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.