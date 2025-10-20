Hartsfield-Jackson warns of longer checkpoint waits due to staffing shortages

article

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson warns of longer security lines due to staffing shortages. Current wait times average 20–30 minutes at main checkpoints. The FAA says the shutdown is affecting staffing at major U.S. airports.



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is warning travelers to expect longer-than-usual wait times at security checkpoints due to staffing shortages.

What we know:

The world’s busiest airport issued the advisory on X shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, urging passengers to arrive early and allow extra time for screening. According to the airport’s website, current wait times are averaging between 20 and 30 minutes at the primary domestic and international checkpoints.

Airports nationwide have reported increased delays and cancellations over the past two weeks amid the ongoing federal government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration said staffing shortages are affecting major hubs including Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, and Newark, according to Reuters.