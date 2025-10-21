Atlanta airport arrest: Phone calls reveal moments before Billy Joe Cagle's arrest

The Brief Billy Joe Cagle’s family warned Cartersville police Monday to report his plan to "shoot up" Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, triggering a rapid multi-agency response. Within 20 minutes, Atlanta police located and arrested Cagle inside the terminal; a loaded AR-15 rifle was later found in his truck. Investigators say quick action by dispatchers and officers likely prevented a tragedy at the world’s busiest airport.



New details reveal how a swift response from multiple agencies stopped a potential mass shooting at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before it could happen.

What we know:

According to police, convicted felon Billy Joe Cagle’s family went to Cartersville police Monday morning, warning that he had an AR-15 rifle and planned to "shoot up" the airport. That call set off a chain reaction between emergency dispatchers in Bartow and Fulton counties, who immediately notified Atlanta police.

"When seconds mattered, dispatchers in both counties jumped into action," officials said.

Body camera video released Monday shows Atlanta police officers searching for Cagle at the airport’s South Terminal just minutes after receiving the alert. Dispatchers quickly distributed a photo of the suspect, allowing officers to identify him less than 20 minutes after the initial warning.

"This is Bartow County 911. We had a call from our city about a male headed to the airport, threatening to shoot up the airport," a dispatcher is heard saying in recorded radio traffic.

Officers found Cagle inside the terminal and took him into custody without anyone being injured.

After confirming his identity, officers arrested him. During the arrest, police later said they found an AR-15 rifle in his truck outside the terminal, loaded with one round in the chamber and 26 in the magazine.

Dig deeper:

The quick arrest was aided by the airport’s operations center, which monitors more than 3,600 cameras across the property.

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department said Cagle now faces federal charges.