Billy Joe Cagle: Criminal history of man arrested at Atlanta airport

The Brief Billy Joe Cagle faces multiple felony charges after airport threat arrest. Police records show a past marijuana conviction but no violent crimes. Family says he was in mental crisis and "not in his right mind" at the time.



Billy Joe Cagle, 49, of Cartersville, was arrested Oct. 20 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after allegedly threatening to shoot up the airport.

Cagle's criminal history

What we know:

He faces multiple charges, including terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police records show Cagle has a non-violent criminal history dating back to the late 1990s.

In 1999, he was arrested (along with three others) for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after selling one ounce during a police-controlled buy. Cartersville police officers found eight ounces of marijuana and eight firearms at his home. Cagle was convicted, sentenced to eight years, and served several months in prison before his release in November 2000.

In 2001, Cartersville police responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an Applebee’s, where Cagle and an ex-girlfriend had a heated argument, but no arrests were made. His only other Georgia record is a 2018 citation for an expired tag following a crash in which another driver was found at fault.

While marijuana laws have evolved nationwide, the drug remains illegal in Georgia under both state and federal law. Although some cities, including Atlanta, have decriminalized small amounts in recent years, Cartersville has not adopted such measures. Penalties for possession and selling marijuana in Georgia have traditionally been considered some of the harshest in the United States.

As a convicted felon, Cagle is not allowed to possess a firearm. During the incident on Monday, police say they recovered a Springfield AR-15 style with 27 pounds of ammunition inside his truck parked outside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What happened on Monday

What we know:

According to police, family members contacted Cartersville police after seeing threats made by Cagle on social media. The Cartersville Police Department alerted the Atlanta Police Department around 9:40 a.m. Monday and shared a photo of Cagle.

Police said Cagle entered the terminal through door S1 at 9:31 a.m. and had been inside for about 20 minutes before officers spotted him. Officers arrested him at 9:54 a.m., less than 15 minutes after being notified of the threats.

Cagle is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday at 11 a.m.

What they're saying:

Family and friends told FOX 5 Atlanta that Cagle has struggled recently with mental health issues.

His brother, Scott Nelson, told FOX 5 Atlanta that Cagle "wasn’t in his right mind" when he showed up at the airport, insisting his sibling "wouldn’t hurt anybody." A longtime friend, Nick Roberts, said he reached out after seeing concerning Facebook posts, and Cagle admitted he needed to restart his medication. It appears that Cagle went to Cass High School in White, Georgia, and has two daughters.