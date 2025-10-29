Atlanta airport threat suspect to remain behind bars for now

The Brief Judge John Larkins ruled Billy Cagle will remain in federal custody, citing risk to public safety. Cagle’s family alerted police before his arrival, preventing a potential mass shooting at the Atlanta airport. Defense attorneys argue Cagle suffered a mental health crisis and requested house arrest with constant supervision.



A federal judge has decided that the man who drove to the Atlanta airport with a loaded gun will remain in federal custody.

It was Billy Cagle’s family who alerted police and are being credited with averting a mass casualty at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Bill Cagle hearing

What we know:

Cagle had three lawyers who argued during a Wednesday afternoon detention hearing that what happened at the airport last week was a mental health crisis rather than a malicious crime.

U.S. District Judge John Larkins III ruled that the government met its burden and that the risk of releasing the 49-year-old was too high.

Cagle faces three federal counts for allegedly planning to "shoot up" the airport and harm as many people as possible last week. His family first alerted Cartersville police, who then notified Atlanta police. Officers arrested Cagle within minutes of his arrival. His attorneys continue to stress this was a medical emergency.

Bill Cagle denied bond

What they're saying:

"We are treating this as a medical condition just as serious as a heart attack or a stroke. The next step is to make sure that both Mr. Cagle’s constitutional rights are protected and we keep the community safe," said defense attorney Konrad Ziegler, who recently joined Cagle’s team along with Rene Rockwell and Preston Haliburton.

During the detention hearing, Cagle’s attorneys asked for house arrest with an ankle monitor and a family member staying with him at all times until a bed could be found at a mental health facility. His attorneys say he is back on his medication and no longer poses a threat, but the judge agreed with prosecutors. Cagle’s legal team said they may revisit the matter.

Billy Joe Cagle (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Atlanta airport threat arrest

The backstory:

Cagle was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Oct. 20 after authorities say he drove to the terminal armed and allegedly threatened to "shoot up" the airport.

His family had called Cartersville police hours earlier, warning he was in crisis and possibly headed to Atlanta.

Atlanta police officers stationed at the airport intercepted and arrested him within minutes of his arrival.

Cagle’s family believed he was not in his right mind and described a history of mental health struggles.

Federal agents later said recorded phone calls captured Cagle using violent language such as "rat-a-tatt-tatt," which investigators interpreted as intent to open fire.

The Justice Department has since reviewed his past criminal history and his mental competency as part of the federal prosecution.

What we don't know:

It was not clear when Cagle would appear in court next.