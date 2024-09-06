Apalachee High School unites in grief after tragic shooting

Community members, students, and staff all came out to a growing memorial outside of Apalachee High School honoring the two students and two teachers killed as well as the nine people injured.

"We hid in the corner, and I tried to comfort the people next to me, but I didn't really know what to do," freshman Aster Casto recalled.

In remembering Wednesday morning’s atrocities, she talked about how the shots rang out in the next-door hallway while in class.

The Apalachee High School gathered to mourn those killed in Wednesday's attack, pray for those who were injured, and try come to grips with the atrocity at a makeshift memorial in front of the Winder school on Sept. 6, 2024. (FOX 5)

"The shots kept seeming to get closer each round they were fired," Casto said.

"We did know what to do so we could survive but the emotional stress in knowing what could happen was nothing to be prepared for," Casto added.

Casto was one of the hundreds of people that came to the school on Friday. Many of those who came placed flowers at the growing memorial outside. Everyone is still trying to wrap their heads around what's happened and remember the four lives lost and nine others hurt.

"It's heartbreaking and this shool, this community will never be the same," Jessica Hightower said.

Jessica Hightower graduated from Apalachee in 2018. She has a cousin who is a current sophomore. She rushed to the school as soon as she heard about the shooting.

"When I was walking up, and seeing this school surrounded, and a lot of students outside, I just started crying," she explained.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY REMEMBER FALLEN VICTIMS OF APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL ATTACK:

Hightower is one of many here to support the students and staff as they come to terms with what's happened.

"It feels scary because of everything that's happened. But I'm too frozen to even kind of realize this is actually what happened here," Casto said.