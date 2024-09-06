Apalachee High School flagpole becomes memorial after deadly shooting

In the days after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, people from all ages and backgrounds are doing what they can to show support for the victims' families and the students, teachers, and staff members who survived the tragedy.

While the community continues to grieve the losses, the school's flagpole has become a makeshift monument to the victims.

Students, alumni, parents and members of the community came together at the flagpole, which now stands at half-mast, to pay their respects and contribute to the growing memorial.

"It still feels like a dream, but it's not. It hasn't finished processing," student Hogan Gooch said.

Gooch remembers hearing gunshots while in his classroom, running outside, and learning that there were multiple casualties.

"I needed to come out and bring flowers for the people, and … it just helps to be here," Gooch said, barely holding back his emotions.

Students have been sharing their stories of what happened inside the building on Wednesday.

"To think that a student here felt the need to do that. It's not right," alumni Onnalisa Tejada said.

Another memorial sits on the steps of Jug Tavern Park.

Many people in the community say the wound from the mass shooting may never fully heal.

"It will always be something that drags our hearts down and makes us rethink what could they have done, what could we have done, what could anybody have done to stop this?" alumni Elias Hunt said.

GoFundMe has set up a portal for all the verified accounts connected to the shooting that are taking donations. The verified GoFundMe accounts can be found here.

The Barrow Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization partnering with the Barrow County School District, has set up its own fund with all donations going to those who need support during this time.

Donations can be made here or by calling 770-410-8655.

Tight-knit community northeast of Atlanta

The small town of Winder in Barrow County is located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. With a population of around 18,000, Winder serves as the county seat and is known for its friendly, tight-knit community and historical significance. The town is rich in Southern hospitality, offering a mix of small-town charm and modern amenities.

Winder features a quaint downtown area with local shops, restaurants, and parks. Fort Yargo State Park, a major attraction, provides residents and visitors with outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing. The town also has a deep connection to its historical roots, with several preserved landmarks reflecting its past.

Barrow County, encompassing Winder and surrounding areas, has a population of around 85,000. It combines rural landscapes with growing suburban developments, making it a desirable place for families and commuters who work in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The county is named after David Crenshaw Barrow Jr., a former chancellor of the University of Georgia, reflecting the region's strong educational ties.