Apalachee High School community gathers for vigil to honor shooting victims

Hundreds of people in Winder gathered for a vigil to remember those killed at Apalachee High School on Friday night.

As rain fell, friends, family, neighbors, and strangers huddled under umbrellas and clung to one another as they grieved.

Together, they remembered the lives of students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, as well as teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY REMEMBER FALLEN VICTIMS OF APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL ATTACK:

Dan Beazley drove through the night from Michigan to show his support for the community.

"This community is in dire need of hope, healing, and love," Beazley told FOX 5 News as he leaned against the nearly ten-foot-tall cross he brought as a symbol of love and light.

Light prevailing over darkness was the hope of the evening.

Speakers from Sen. Raphael Warnock to Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith to Rep. Mike Collins urged the crowd to unite in this moment of pain and tragedy.

"There has never been a more important moment for community than now. The best and most important thing for us to do is to be here for one another," Sen. Warnock told the crowd.

"I see community. I see people that love one another and care for one another," Sheriff Smith said.

"Lean in on your community, your friends, and your family," Rep. Collins echoed.

The unwavering support is a welcome reminder of the strength of their community for Winder-Barrow High School students Danika Linne and Anslyn Rumbaugh.

"I pray that we are OK. I pray that everybody is going to be OK. I pray that this violence stops," Linne told FOX 5 News.

The question of how to stop the violence remains, with Rep. Collins pushed back at the idea of a legislative solution and praised efforts to harden schools like Apalachee.

"I don’t think you can legislate evil and hate away," he said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Warnock questioned the burden placed on America's youth.

"What trauma do we visit on our children if we say that the only thing we can do for you is to tell you how to hide?" he asked the crowd.

Regardless of the path forward, those in Winder are confident they won't have to walk alone.

"We all treat each other like family. So, it’s going to be hard for us to heal, but we’re all going to be there for each other," Anslyn Rumbaugh said.

Funeral services have not yet been publicly announced for the four victims.