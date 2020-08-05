Accused killer seeks bond in murder of CAU college student

Months after Alexis Crawford's brutal murder, her family has been dealt another devastating blow. Crawford's mother was notified yesterday by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office that accused killer Jordyn Jones, who had been Alexis’ best friend and roommate, is scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday. Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley also faces murder charges.

The Crawford family is mortified and, through family spokesperson Rev. Markel Hutchins, are speaking out to oppose bond for either of her killers.

Rev. Hutchins read a letter from Alexis Crawford's mother Tammy, expressing her distress. Hutchins said the victim's mother reached out to him for help after learning Jones is seeking bond. Jones and Alexis were best friends and roommates.

Jordyn Jones appears in court in connection to the death of her 21-year-old Alexis Crawford.on Nov. 21, 2020. (FOX 5)

Hutchins said, "In an act of ultimate betrayal Jordan and her boyfriend strangled and murdered Alexis in the most callous way."

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

The suspects allegedly killed Alexis when she and Jones got into a fight at their apartment on McDaniel Street on Halloween. The 21-year old Clark Atlanta University student was strangled, placed in a plastic bin and dumped at Exchange Park in Decatur. Crawford's loved ones vow they'll fight to keep both suspects behind bars until the case goes to trial.

Alexandria Crawford ((Family photo))

"I can not imagine a judge granting Jordan the freedom to walk around until her trial while Alexis will never walk around anywhere ever again," Hutchins said.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.