Alexis Crawford murder case moves to grand jury

The cases of a woman and her boyfriend accused of murdering Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford will now go to a Fulton County Grand Jury, after court hearings Friday.

Atlanta Police have charged Jordyn Jones and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, with murdering Crawford and then hiding her body in a DeKalb County park.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jordyn Jones (Fulton County Sheriff's Office )

The preliminary hearing for Jones who was Crawford’s roommate was waived at the request of her defense attorney Friday morning. The magistrate judge ordered that the case be sent to a Fulton County Grand Jury. He scheduled a February 10th arraignment hearing for Jones.

The preliminary hearing for Brantley did take place, with an Atlanta Police detective testifying Brantley and Jones killed Crawford and dumped her body.

The detective testified his office confronted Jones with surveillance video of her and Brantley leaving her apartment Halloween morning.

MORE: Roommate of murdered Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford denied bond

He testified the video shows Jones and Brantley moving Jones’ car and pulling up to the apartment about an hour later. Jones had originally told investigators she had never left the apartment.

Advertisement

The detective said after confronting Jones with the surveillance video, she led investigators to Crawford’s body in the park.

Court documents obtained by FOX 5 detail what police believe the victim’s final moments were like. According to those documents, investigators believe Crawford and Jones got into a fight at their apartment on McDaniel Street on Halloween. Police think Jones' boyfriend got involved in the fight and, according to the documents, choked Crawford with his hands until she stopped breathing. A second arrest warrant accuses Jones of smothering Crawford with a black trash bag until she stopped breathing and died. Police believe afterward Jones and Brantley put Crawford's body in a plastic bin and took her to a wooded area in the park where she was found.

RELATED: Court documents outline disturbing details in murder of Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford

During cross examination, Brantley’s defense attorney pointed out that no residents heard anything from the apartment or saw a plastic bin being moved.

After hearing the testimony, the magistrate judge ordered that Brantley’s case be sent to a grand jury.

On Thursday, Jones was denied bond after the judge called her a “flight risk”. The ruling came after prosecutors accused Jones of witness tampering.

Hundreds gathered in an Athens church last weekend to pay their respects and say goodbye to Crawford.

“God was her rock through her hard times so now we should take her lead and lean on God,” Crawford’s sister Alexandria said.

MORE: Hundreds gather for Alexis Crawford's funeral