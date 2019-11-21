Roommate of murdered Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford denied bond

A Clark Atlanta University student accused of killing her roommate went before a judge on Thursday.

Jordyn Jones and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, are accused of strangling 21-year-old Alexis Crawford then dumping her body in a DeKalb County park.

Thursday morning, Jones, who was arrested on Nov. 8, was denied bond after the judge called her a "flight risk."

Last week, FOX 5 obtained court documents detailing what police believe the victim's final moments were like. In those documents, authorities said Crawford and Jones got into a fight at their apartment on McDaniel Street on Halloween. Police think Jones' boyfriend got involved in the fight and, according to the documents, choked Crawford with his hands until she stopped breathing. A second arrest warrant accuses Jones of smothering Crawford with a black trash bag until she stopped breathing and died. Police believe afterward Jones and Brantley put Crawford's body in a plastic bin and took her to a wooded area in the park where she was found.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said the case was "absolutely heartbreaking." Chief Shields said investigators have not fully nailed down a motive, but Crawford did file a report with Atlanta police on Oct. 27 for unwanted touching and kissing by Brantley.

“In the report, Alexis described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley,” said Chief Shields.

Hundreds gathered in an Athens church last weekend to pay their respects and say goodbye to Crawford.

“God was her rock through her hard times so now we should take her lead and lean on God,” Crawford’s sister Alexandria said.

