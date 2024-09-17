12-year-old from Texas charged with making 2 bomb threats to Georgia schools

A 12-year-old from Texas is facing charges after making two bomb threats to schools in southwest Georgia last week, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The first incident occurred on Sept. 11 when Miller County Middle School received a bomb threat via a message sent to the school’s Facebook account. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office responded to the threat and called for assistance from the GBI. Bomb technicians were dispatched to the school, and after a thorough search, no dangerous materials were found. GBI agents and intelligence analysts worked to identify the source of the message.

The following day, Set. 12, Spring Creek Charter Academy in Bainbridge, faced a similar situation when an email claiming a bomb was on campus was sent to one of the school administrators. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office responded, again with assistance from the GBI. A search of the school revealed no evidence of any explosives.

RELATED STORIES

Investigators determined that the same individual, a 12-year-old from Texas, was responsible for both threats. There is no indication that the child had traveled to Georgia or that there was any actual danger posed to the schools.

Law enforcement credited the swift response and collaboration between local and state authorities, as well as the cooperation of the affected school districts, for the successful resolution of the case.

The minor will be prosecuted in Texas following consultations with Texas authorities and the district attorneys for Georgia’s South Georgia and Pataula Judicial Circuits. Additional charges may be brought if further individuals are found to have been involved in the incidents.

Anyone with information related to the threats is urged to contact the GBI’s Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or submit anonymous tips via the See Something, Send Something app or the GBI’s online tip line.