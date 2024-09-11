Atlanta Public School heightens campus security Thursday

article

Students at Atlanta Public Schools will be heading to class on Thursday morning with increased security.

On Wednesday evening, school officials said that APS police, like their counterparts in many school districts, have been investigating a series of threats since the Apalachee High School shooting, which claimed the lives of two students and two teachers and injured nine others.

"Although none have been deemed credible, we take every threat seriously and our APS Police Department investigates them to the fullest," read a statement in part.

On Wednesday night, FOX 5 received multiple calls from concerned parents and guardians who reported that an email about the increased security on Thursday had been sent home by the district.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to partner with APD and Fulton County to increase law enforcement presence as much as possible," APS confirmed to FOX 5.

School officials are asking everyone to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious. They add that all possible measures will be taken to keep the school environment safe during this time of unease.