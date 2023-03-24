Strong to severe weekend storms possibly approaching NW Georgia

The Deep South is under the gun for another round of strong to severe storms Friday and Saturday.

The risk for severe storms is lower in north Georgia because the line of storms will be weakening overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to approach northwest Georgia first around 2 a.m. Saturday and then reach metro Atlanta by 7 a.m.

Once the line of storms moves through your neighborhood, your severe threat will end and your rain chances will remain low for the rest of the day.

Abundant warm sunshine is expected Saturday afternoon before another round of rain and storms on Sunday.

Neither day will be a washout, but some outdoor activities on Saturday morning will have impacts because some areas could get up to 1 inch of rain.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue next week and the unseasonably warm temperatures will stick around as well.

