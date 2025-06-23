Calhoun man arrested for threatening to shoot GBI agents

The Brief Casey Herron, 36, was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to shoot Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents. Herron contacted the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, prompting immediate notification to the GBI Watch Desk, Gordon County 911, and Calhoun police. The GBI executed a search warrant at Herron's home, leading to his arrest, and commended the swift actions of GEMA/HS and Calhoun Police Department in ensuring a safe resolution.



A Calhoun man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he threatened to shoot agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Casey Herron, 36, was arrested on Monday evening and charged with making terroristic threats, according to a joint statement from the GBI and the Calhoun Police Department.

Officials say the incident began on Sunday when Herron allegedly contacted the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and made threats to shoot GBI agents. GEMA/HS immediately notified the GBI Watch Desk, Gordon County 911, and Calhoun police.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, investigators executed a search warrant at Herron’s home on the 100 block of Jolly Road NW in Calhoun. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Gordon County Jail.

What they're saying:

The GBI thanked the Calhoun Police Department for its assistance in the arrest and commended GEMA/HS for the swift notification that "helped ensure a swift and safe resolution."

What we don't know:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.