Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Walker County, Morgan County, Barrow County, Pike County, Jasper County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Upson County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Gordon County, Heard County, Gilmer County, Greene County, Newton County, Clarke County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Madison County, Jackson County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Dawson County, Polk County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Banks County, Butts County, Cherokee County, Henry County, South Fulton County, Catoosa County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Walton County, Carroll County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Hall County, Coweta County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, Troup County, Forsyth County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Franklin County

Calhoun man arrested for threatening to shoot GBI agents

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 23, 2025 8:48pm EDT
Gordon County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Casey Herron, 36, was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to shoot Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents.
    • Herron contacted the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, prompting immediate notification to the GBI Watch Desk, Gordon County 911, and Calhoun police.
    • The GBI executed a search warrant at Herron's home, leading to his arrest, and commended the swift actions of GEMA/HS and Calhoun Police Department in ensuring a safe resolution.

CALHOUN, Ga. - A Calhoun man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he threatened to shoot agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Casey Herron, 36, was arrested on Monday evening and charged with making terroristic threats, according to a joint statement from the GBI and the Calhoun Police Department.

Officials say the incident began on Sunday when Herron allegedly contacted the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and made threats to shoot GBI agents. GEMA/HS immediately notified the GBI Watch Desk, Gordon County 911, and Calhoun police.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, investigators executed a search warrant at Herron’s home on the 100 block of Jolly Road NW in Calhoun. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Gordon County Jail.

What they're saying:

The GBI thanked the Calhoun Police Department for its assistance in the arrest and commended GEMA/HS for the swift notification that "helped ensure a swift and safe resolution."

What we don't know:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The Source: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the source of this article.

Gordon CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety