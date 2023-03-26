Escaped Georgia tigers recaptured after Troup County tornado breaches enclosure

Troup County felt like a deleted scene from the movie Madagascar when news broke that two tigers escaped the Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain Sunday morning. The two big cats made their big break as a tornado ripped through the region.

"We have received a report from the Pine Mountain Animal Safari that they are reporting a Tiger that is unaccounted inside the park," the sheriff's office posted to Facebook just after 8:30 a.m.

Residents flocked to the comment section. Some were worried about the wellbeing of the animal, others were concerned for their own safety, but many of them were cracking jokes.

"Carole Baskin at it again!" one person said.

"Poor tiger is probably terrified in these storms," another person added.

By 10:45 a.m., the office released another post confirming there was a second tiger on the loose. Both animals have since been located, tranquilized and placed in a more secure enclosure, according the Wild Animal Safari.

One of the first responders tasked with capturing the tigers explained the mission to FOX 5.

"It was pretty intense trying to find them. We don't know where they are, and obviously they'll see us first," he said. "But, they came up to their enclosure, which they consider their home. Once they got close to the fence, the young lady darted [them]."

Both tigers were unharmed during the capture.

Wild Animal Safari announced their next big project: better fencing.

FOX 5 Atlanta has everything you need to know about the Troup County severe weather damage and a full timeline of updates from officials.

