Looters take advantage of Troup County tornado victims, sheriff says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Troup County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Tornado damage in Troup County. Photo courtesy of FOX 5 Atlanta viewer Theresa Buserman

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - The Troup County Sheriff's Office is adding a large law enforcement presence as reports of looters and trespassers rise following significant storm damage and devastation from this weekend's tornado. Gov. Kemp declared a State of Emergency for the area Sunday morning.

Sheriff James Woodruff said deputies, state troopers, and rangers with the Department of Natural Resources will be patrolling the area for the next several days.

Woodruff said anyone caught trespassing or committing any illegal activity in the area will be subject to arrest.

