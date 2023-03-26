Looters take advantage of Troup County tornado victims, sheriff says

article

The Troup County Sheriff's Office is adding a large law enforcement presence as reports of looters and trespassers rise following significant storm damage and devastation from this weekend's tornado. Gov. Kemp declared a State of Emergency for the area Sunday morning.

Sheriff James Woodruff said deputies, state troopers, and rangers with the Department of Natural Resources will be patrolling the area for the next several days.

Woodruff said anyone caught trespassing or committing any illegal activity in the area will be subject to arrest.

