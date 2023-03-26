Shelters open for tornado victims in Troup, Baldwin County
Image 1 of 5
▼
Severe weather damage across Georgia from March 25-26.
From: Supplied
Two shelters have opened in Troup County and Baldwin County for victims of severe weather damage across Georgia, according to GEMA.
Thanks to the American Red Cross, starting Sunday night residents can visit the following locations:
Baldwin County
New Beginnings Outreach Ministries - Food Pantry
200 South Side Drive, Milledgeville
Troup County
Point University Gym
1201 Avenue D, West Point
For all storm updates from county officials, follow along with FOX 5 here.
