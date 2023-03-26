Shelters open for tornado victims in Troup, Baldwin County

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Severe weather damage across Georgia from March 25-26. From: Supplied

Two shelters have opened in Troup County and Baldwin County for victims of severe weather damage across Georgia, according to GEMA.

Thanks to the American Red Cross, starting Sunday night residents can visit the following locations:

Baldwin County

New Beginnings Outreach Ministries - Food Pantry

200 South Side Drive, Milledgeville

Troup County

Point University Gym

1201 Avenue D, West Point

For all storm updates from county officials, follow along with FOX 5 here.

