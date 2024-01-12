Live Atlanta weather alerts: Severe weather threat prompts Storm Alert Day

Damaging winds, heavy rains, frequent lightning and even tornadoes are possible on Friday as a powerful storm system moves through north Georgia, including metro Atlanta. The area is under a level 2 out of 5 with the greatest threat appearing to be damaging winds which could top 60 mph. The timing of this storm will be between late morning and the evening hours.

The FOX 5 Storm Team has declared a Storm Alert Day due to the threat. Make sure your phones are fully charged, and you have a plan in place in case a severe storm threatens your life and property. But most importantly, be weather aware all-day Friday. Bookmark and refresh this page for the latest warnings, alerts, and critical developments listed below.

Several school districts have already made changes or canceled classes because of the threat.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is also tracking a one-two punch of Arctic air following the severe weather on Friday.

Here are the latest updates as they happen from the FOX 5 Storm Team, National Weather Service and others:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is warning that severe weather could impact flights this afternoon.

