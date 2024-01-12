Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:15 AM EST, Oconee County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County
Live Atlanta weather alerts: Severe weather threat prompts Storm Alert Day

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Severe Weather
ATLANTA - Damaging winds, heavy rains, frequent lightning and even tornadoes are possible on Friday as a powerful storm system moves through north Georgia, including metro Atlanta. The area is under a level 2 out of 5 with the greatest threat appearing to be damaging winds which could top 60 mph. The timing of this storm will be between late morning and the evening hours.

The FOX 5 Storm Team has declared a Storm Alert Day due to the threat. Make sure your phones are fully charged, and you have a plan in place in case a severe storm threatens your life and property. But most importantly, be weather aware all-day Friday. Bookmark and refresh this page for the latest warnings, alerts, and critical developments listed below.

Several school districts have already made changes or canceled classes because of the threat.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is also tracking a one-two punch of Arctic air following the severe weather on Friday.

Here are the latest updates as they happen from the FOX 5 Storm Team, National Weather Service and others:

12:08 A.M.

11:35 A.M.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is warning that severe weather could impact flights this afternoon. 

10:44 A.M.