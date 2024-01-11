Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:04 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:24 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County

School closings announced ahead of expected severe weather in Georgia Friday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Griffin-Spalding County School System has announced that it will be closed tomorrow due to impending severe weather in the area.

The school system says that the weather prediction for its area is currently at a risk level 3, which is an enhanced risk. All activities are considered canceled, including athletic events locally and out of town. No employee or student is expected to report to a GSCS facility.

The school system says it expects to return to normal operations on Jan. 16. 

Henry County Schools has also announced that it will be closed. Facilities and maintenance staff should report at their regularly scheduled time due to their essential role in storm preparation, according to the school district. All other employees should not report to work. All school-related activities are canceled on Friday, and a decision will be made by Friday evening regarding weekend activities. 

Meriwether County Schools will transition to remote learning on Jan. 12. The school system says it will continue to monitor the inclement weather situation and provide further updates if required. 

An atmospheric disturbance from Mississippi through the Carolinas is expected to develop which could lead to supercell thunderstorms. Those storms have the potential to spin-up strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, periods of heavy rain, and deadly lightning.

The greatest risk of this severe weather is going to be in northwest Alabama westward into Mississippi. 

While showers could appear early Friday, the warm front is expected to hit the state between 9 and 11 a.m., which could bring the highest threat of severe weather by midday.

The threat for tornadoes has been scaled back to a level 2 out of 5 for all of north Georgia. Right now, the greatest threat appears to be damaging winds from severe storms that could reach up to 60 mph.