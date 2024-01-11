School closings announced ahead of expected severe weather in Georgia Friday

The Griffin-Spalding County School System has announced that it will be closed tomorrow due to impending severe weather in the area.

The school system says that the weather prediction for its area is currently at a risk level 3, which is an enhanced risk. All activities are considered canceled, including athletic events locally and out of town. No employee or student is expected to report to a GSCS facility.

LIST OF CLOSINGS

The school system says it expects to return to normal operations on Jan. 16.

Henry County Schools has also announced that it will be closed. Facilities and maintenance staff should report at their regularly scheduled time due to their essential role in storm preparation, according to the school district. All other employees should not report to work. All school-related activities are canceled on Friday, and a decision will be made by Friday evening regarding weekend activities.

Meriwether County Schools will transition to remote learning on Jan. 12. The school system says it will continue to monitor the inclement weather situation and provide further updates if required.

An atmospheric disturbance from Mississippi through the Carolinas is expected to develop which could lead to supercell thunderstorms. Those storms have the potential to spin-up strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, periods of heavy rain, and deadly lightning.

The greatest risk of this severe weather is going to be in northwest Alabama westward into Mississippi.

MOST RECENT INFORMATION

While showers could appear early Friday, the warm front is expected to hit the state between 9 and 11 a.m., which could bring the highest threat of severe weather by midday.

The threat for tornadoes has been scaled back to a level 2 out of 5 for all of north Georgia. Right now, the greatest threat appears to be damaging winds from severe storms that could reach up to 60 mph.