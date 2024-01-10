Metro Atlanta and North Georgia can expect another round of heavy rain and damaging winds leading into the weekend, followed by a dramatic drop in temperatures going into the new week.

Friday's anticipated storm system is capable of producing dangerous winds and strong tornadoes. It comes ahead of a one-two punch of Arctic air, which will dramatically drop the temperature from Monday into Tuesday.

Weather Friday in Atlanta

An atmospheric disturbance from Mississippi through the Carolinas is expected to develop which could lead to supercell thunderstorms. Those storms have the potential to spin-up strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, periods of heavy rain, and deadly lightning.

The greatest risk of this severe weather is going to be in central Alabama and central Georgia up into the Carolinas.

In Georgia, Macon, Columbus, and parts of Atlanta are under a Level 3 out of 5, or Enhanced Risk for severe weather. The other portion of Atlanta and its suburbs to the east, west, and north are under a Level 2, or Slight Risk. That could change as the system continues to develop.

Extreme northern Georgia will see a Level 1, or marginal risk, but should remain vigilant as the storms pass.

Winds will be out of the east at 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible.

While long-track tornadoes are not common in Georgia, this system could be capable of producing strong tornadoes.

This front will likely dump up to another inch of rain, much less than Tuesday's storms.

After the threat passes, the temperature will drop by about 30 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees in town.

Weather for Atlanta this weekend

Drier air will move into north Georgia for Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-40s on Sunday with lows around 30 under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, highs will be near 50 with the low just above freezing in town.

There will be another chance of showers on Monday, but not as significant as the storms which are forecast for Friday. Highs will be in the mid-40s but will be dropping dramatically moving into the overnight hours.

Monday evening will likely see temperatures in the mid-teens with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in north Georgia.

It is still too early to determine where or when that potential winter weather might be, but stick with the FOX 5 Storm Team for the latest.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.