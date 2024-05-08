Gwinnett County to vote on property tax relief measures, decades in the making

Gwinnett County voters will soon decide whether local homeowners will receive additional tax relief in the coming years.

"You know it's been over 35 years since it was increased, since property owners had tax relief," said state Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth.

Referendums on the ballot would double the homestead exemption for all homeowners in the county and create an extra homestead exemption for law enforcement and other public servants.

Rep. Reeves sponsored the companion bills during the 2023 legislative session.

"Since we did the work last year, a lot of people were excited about last year. May 21, these two homeowner relief measures will be on the ballot in Gwinnett County," Reeves explained.

Reeves and other lawmakers introduced another homestead tax exemption referendum bill this session that would have benefited homeowners statewide.

The bill passed the Georgia General Assembly but was vetoed by Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday due to conflicting language in the final bill.

"I'm ready to keep working on it, and there are over a million Georgia homeowners who would benefit from it, so I think it's going to be coming back next year," Reeves said.

Despite the disappointing and unexpected outcome, Reeves said Georgia homeowners would still benefit from other legislation that Gov. Kemp signed into law this year.

"HB 581 did pass," Reeves explained. "That gives taxpayer relief on the value part, so taxpayers will have the benefits on challenging the value of their property, and that is something different from the tax exemption. So, we are attacking this from both angles, and continue to fight for taxpayers."

Reeves will hold a news conference on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Duluth to discuss the Gwinnett County referendum.