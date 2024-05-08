Robbery suspect seriously injured after encounter with DeKalb County police

Image 1 of 4 ▼

DeKalb County police are on the scene of an incident involving a robbery suspect.

According to the police department, officers were looking for the suspect in the area of Evans Mill Road and Mall Parkway when they spotted the suspect at 2922 Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest.

Shots were fired and the suspect has been transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police did not explain if the suspect was shot by an officer or was injured in another way. They have also not identified the suspect.

They did say that no police officers were injured during the encounter.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, which is standard procedure in incidents involving police shootings.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to DeKalb PD and the GBI for more information. Check back for updates.