4 injured in overnight Midtown Atlanta high-rise shooting

The Brief Four men were shot at a Midtown Atlanta high-rise; all are reported to be stable. Police recovered large quantities of drugs and guns from the scene, suggesting a narcotics-related motive. No suspects are in custody, but detectives are currently analyzing building surveillance footage.



Atlanta police are investigating a quadruple shooting that occurred late Wednesday night at a high-rise apartment complex, leaving four men hospitalized and a sidewalk littered with evidence.

What we know:

The incident took place just before midnight at the 903 Peachtree apartments. Responding officers discovered a chaotic scene, including a blown-out window on the side of the building. Four men were found with gunshot wounds and were immediately rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. All four victims are currently reported to be "stable."

Evidence and Possible Motive

What they're saying:

Detectives believe the shooting may be linked to illegal activity. Upon searching the apartment unit, investigators recovered a significant cache of drugs and weapons.

"This is highly related," an Atlanta police spokesperson noted, citing the large quantity of narcotics found inside. "We don't know the exact nature of the transaction yet, but the presence of these items provides a possible motive."

Scene Investigation

The impact of the gunfire was visible from the street below. A chair and several weapon fragments, described by police as "gun clips," were found on the sidewalk after falling from the high-rise unit during the altercation.

Authorities closed off the adjacent sidewalk as the investigation continues.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we don't know:

While no suspect descriptions have been released, investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video from the building in hopes of identifying those responsible. It remains unclear if the victims were residents of the apartment or visitors.

The victims have not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.