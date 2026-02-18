Toddler shot and killed at Sandy Springs apartment

The Brief A 2-year-old child was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at a Sandy Springs apartment complex. Police have made no arrests but maintain there is no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities have not yet identified the victim or the individuals supervising the child during the incident.



A toddler was shot and killed at a Sandy Springs apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Carlyle of Sandy Springs apartment residences located in the 2600 block of Sandalwood Drive. According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, a 2-year-old was found shot.

Medics attempted to revive the toddler, but died at the scene.

No arrests have been made and officers say there is no threat to the public.

Crime scene tape surrounded a section of the complex as crews worked to investigate.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Officers investigate a shooting at the Carlyle of Sandy Springs apartments along Sandalwood Drive on Feb. 18, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing; officials have not yet released further details.

Investigators have not released information regarding who was supervising the child at the time the shots were fired.

No names have been released.