Villa Rica police feared I-20 suspect killed could have hurt several people

The Brief The two Villa Rica officers involved in a fatal shooting on I-20 in Douglas County last week are on administrative leave. An attorney representing the officers said they feared for others' safety. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.



An attorney representing the two Villa Rica officers involved in a fatal shooting on I-20 in Douglas County shared that they are on administrative leave.

What we know:

According to the GBI, Narvaez was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife and a person who was with her.



Investigators report the dispute turned into a high-speed pursuit where Narvaez chased the vehicle his wife was in for miles. The GBI states both cars stopped on I-20 near the Post Road exit, and the suspect got out with a gun.

What they're saying:

Attorney Mac Pilgrim, who represents the officers involved, told FOX5 they tried to get Narvaez to cooperate.



"They advised the man, put the gun down, drop the gun, drop the gun, drop the gun, he didn’t do it," Pilgrim shared.



As a result, Pilgrim said the officers shot the suspect.



"He was a threat to that woman, he was a threat to the other man, and he was a threat to everybody on the highway," he said.



Narvaez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents show Narvaez’s wife had sought a protective order against him last year. The filing states Narvaez had physically abused Heidi and that he had been suicidal during their relationship.

The other side:

FOX5 interviewed his family members earlier this week. They stated that Narvaez had never been in trouble with the law before.

The family is devastated by the shooting.

"I’m with the police officer that shot him on both arms, because yes, he had a gun, but again, he was never pointing it at any police officer, and if they say he shot, maybe he did, but it was to the floor," said Heidi Narvaez, the suspect’s daughter.



Attorney Pilgrim says his clients wanted to keep everyone safe.

"If you had been shooting at someone for 15 miles, and you have been using your car as a weapon, you’re a threat, and they had to end the threat, and that’s what they did, they did their job," Pilgrim said.

What's next:

The GBI is still investigating the case.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the officers involved in the shooting.

RELATED: