Family of armed man shot and killed by Villa Rica police seeks answers

The family of 52-year-old Jorge Narvaez is seeking answers after he was shot and killed by Villa Rica police following what they say was a misunderstanding.

What they're saying:

Narvaez's family shared that he had never been in trouble before last Friday, when he saw his wife in a vehicle with another man and lost control of his emotions.

"I didn't recognize him. It was like I wasn't even talking to my father," said Heidi Narvaez, one of Jorge's daughters, told FOX 5.

Heidi was on the phone with her father when he was following his wife and another person in a vehicle on I-20 in Douglas County.

Several witnesses called 911 to report what they believed was a road rage incident.

"He said somebody is driving her car, and I'm shooting at the car," Heidi said.

She then asked her father why he was following the vehicle.

"He said because there's a man in the car with her. I don't know if they are together or if it's somebody she likes."

Heidi shared that she tried to calm her dad down, but it didn't work.

According to the GBI, both drivers stopped past the Post Road exit.

Investigators reported Jorge got out of his car with a firearm and walked toward his wife's car and the responding officers.

The GBI said that's when two Villa Rica police officers shot him, hitting him multiple times.

According to the family, the situation was a misunderstanding.

They shared Narvaez's wife was getting a ride from a friend, as a recent surgery left her unable to drive.

Heidi believes the medications her father was taking for ongoing health issues may have impacted his actions.

"He just kept repeating that he couldn't control it. He said, "I can't, I can't stop. I don't know why, but I can't." He tried to control it and that's what also hurts us."

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, which is standard protocol for shootings where an officer is involved.