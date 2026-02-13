Officer-involved shooting shuts down I-20 EB in Douglas County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The GBI is investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer in Douglas County. (FOX 5)

The Brief A shooting involving a Villa Rica police officer has shut down I-20 EB near Post Road in Douglas County. The GBI has been called in to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. Traffic is backed up in both directions; officials have not yet confirmed injuries or the identity of those involved.



Interstate 20 eastbound is closed just before Post Road in Douglas County following an officer-involved shooting.

What we know:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting involved an officer from the Villa Rica Police Department. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called to lead the investigation, which is standard procedure in Georgia for such incidents.

The highway is experiencing significant backups in both directions as officers remain on the scene.

Dig deeper:

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene on the interstate and saw dozens of police cars surrounding the area. A coroner's office van was also at the scene, likely meaning the shooting was deadly.

Investigators had scattered evidence markers across the highway and were taking photos of the evidence.

What we don't know:

At this time, officials have not confirmed the number of injuries or death in the shooting. It's also unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.