Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Atlanta

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 18, 2026 10:23pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A man is in the hospital following a shooting in northwest Atlanta. 
    • Atlanta police said the victim was found in the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive NW. 
    • Law enforcement has not arrested a suspected shooter. 

ATLANTA - A man was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in northwest Atlanta, police said. 

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive NW around 1 p.m., where they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the man was alert, conscious and breathing as he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. 

What we don't know:

Aggravated assault investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made. 
 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department. 

