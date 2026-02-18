Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in northwest Atlanta, police said.
What we know:
Atlanta police responded to the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive NW around 1 p.m., where they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Authorities said the man was alert, conscious and breathing as he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Aggravated assault investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department.