Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Atlanta

The Brief A man is in the hospital following a shooting in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said the victim was found in the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive NW. Law enforcement has not arrested a suspected shooter.



A man was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in northwest Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive NW around 1 p.m., where they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the man was alert, conscious and breathing as he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Aggravated assault investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made.

