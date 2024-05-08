Atlanta sees drop in violent crime; repeat offenders a persistent issue, police chief reports

Violent crime is down across the city of Atlanta, according to the latest crime statistics. However, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says repeat offenders continue to be a challenge as the department focuses on gangs, guns and drugs.

The police chief spoke to the Atlanta City Council about the places most likely to be hit by violent crime. He told them the most likely place for a shooting to occur is at a convenience store. He told city leaders one of the reasons is that many of them have illegal gaming machines inside, which attract more crime.

"If you look at where shootings are likely to occur in Atlanta, Georgia, a convenience store is the number one location where a firearm is discharged. One of the key contributors to that is illegal gaming that is going on inside," the chief told the council.

Another huge challenge for officers, Chief Schierbaum said, is that hard core criminals are still wreaking havoc on the streets.

"Last year we arrested 1,021 repeat offenders. This is someone who has been convicted of a felony three or more times. That is a high bar to reach. Of these 30,482 arrests," the chief said.

As the city gets ready to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Chief Schierbaum says officers have been given the renewed task of targeting gangs, guns, and drugs on Atlanta's streets.

"Last year, we focused heavily on gang members that were responsible for triggers being pulled all across this city. We arrested 127 adults," the chief told the council.

He says his officers also removed more than 3,100 guns from the streets while stamping out illegal drugs.

"We also, every fifth day, shut down a drug manufacturing operation in Atlanta," the chief said.

The chief says his department is using two new helicopters to keep citizens and protesters safe.

"We use our helicopters to ensure that we manage large events in our parks and public spaces," he said.

The chief also assured council members the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is on track to open in December of this year.