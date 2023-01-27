Tyre Nichols: Memphis police disbands special unit behind beating death
The five disgraced former Memphis Police Department officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death three days after the arrest.
Massive crowds gathered following the release of body cam video showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
All five officers involved in the arrest were charged with second-degree murder along with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Reactions came quickly to the police bodycam footage released Friday night showing Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7.
It was a small gathering of protesters in Downtown Atlanta following the release of bodycam video showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols as they attempted to arrest him.
Tyre Nichols death: What is the Memphis police SCORPION unit?
The police who are charged with the death of Tyre Nichols were part of a police unit called SCORPION, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.
Police bodycam footage shows five Memphis officers attacking and beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. The 29-year-old father died three days later.
The Atlanta Police Department urged peaceful weekend protests following the release of body camera video of the alleged police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.