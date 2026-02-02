Naked woman accused of trying to bribe officers during arrest at Atlanta hotel

article

A woman allegedly tried to bribe officers while she was being arrested for public nudity at an Atlanta hotel, according to arrest warrants.

What we know:

Edaijah English, 25, of Marietta was arrested on Jan. 29 and booked at the Cobb County Jail for public indecency and bribery.

Officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites just after 10 p.m. that Thursday, where a woman was walking around the lobby completely nude. The woman, who was identified as English, walked outside the hotel naked.

When officers went to arrest her, English offered to pay them to avoid jail, police allege.

Once at the jail, authorities claim, English pushed money at a detention officer to let her go.

English was granted a $2,000 bond.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why English was at the hotel or how much money she was offering.

Investigators did not say whether English was under the influence at the time of the incident.