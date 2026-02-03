Georgia Senate passes SB 382: Mandatory property tax caps to shield homeowners

The Brief Senate Bill 382 mandates statewide property tax caps by preventing local governments from opting out of assessment limits. The legislation limits property value increases to the inflation rate as long as the homeowner remains in the residence. House Republicans are proposing a more aggressive plan to completely eliminate homestead property taxes by the year 2032.



The Georgia Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would require mandatory statewide property tax caps, a move intended to shield homeowners from sharp increases in local tax bills.

Senate Bill 382 cleared the chamber with a bipartisan 31-19 vote. The legislation aims to restore a system where property value increases are limited to the rate of inflation, provided the homeowner remains in the residence.

Under current law, many local governments can opt out of such limits. SB 382 would remove that choice, making the annual limits on rising home values mandatory across the state.

Inflation-busting bill

What they're saying:

The bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, of Rome, believes the bill is necessary to protect homeowners. "We need to protect our homeowners from double-digit increases," Sen. Hufstetler said.

"This would just restore it to where the homeowner property, only it's limited to the rate of inflation on increases as long as you stay in your home. Although the property is still unchecked. And if they want to, they can always raise the millage rate," said Sen. Hufstetler.

What is the HOME Act of 2026?

Dig deeper:

The Homeownership Opportunity and Market Equalization Act of 2026 was introduced in the House this session.

With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, "affordability" has become the primary buzzword under the Gold Dome. Lawmakers from both parties say they want to help Georgians keep more money in their pockets, though they differ on the best approach.

While the Senate focus remains on capping assessments, House Republicans are pushing for a more aggressive shift. Their proposal seeks to totally eliminate homestead property taxes by 2032.

The house speaker issued a statement affirming that Georgia Republicans are united in delivering "meaningful property tax relief" to families and hardworking taxpayers. The speaker noted the House remains committed to not only capping assessments but ultimately eliminating these taxes for primary residences entirely.

Making up for lost revenue

The other side:

However, the proposals have sparked debate over how local services will be funded. Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones, a Democrat, noted that his district specifically voted to opt out of the homestead exemption in 2025. He questioned how local governments would replace lost revenue and said it would be difficult to explain to voters why a local decision was being unilaterally overturned by the state.

Property tax bills

What's next:

The bill now heads to the Georgia House for consideration, where it will likely be weighed alongside the House's own package of property tax legislation.