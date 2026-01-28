Georgia lawmakers to consider homeowner tax changes

The Brief Georgia lawmakers are weighing major changes to how homeowners are taxed. Competing proposals over property tax relief are now taking center stage under the Gold Dome. Lawmakers in the Georgia House and Senate are introducing property tax relief bills this week.



Providing tax relief to Georgia homeowners is front and center at the State Capitol this session.

What they're saying:

Ending homestead property taxes in Georgia is a top priority for House Republicans.

Representative Shaw Blackmon (R-Bonaire) is sponsoring a bill to eliminate property taxes on primary residences by 2032.

Rental homes and other properties would not qualify, but local governments could still tax them.

"What we were trying to do and trying to accomplish was come up with something that would give homeowners relief and at the same time protect all property owners," Blackmon explained. "And I think that's where we've landed here."

Senate tax relief proposal

Senate Republicans have also introduced property tax reform legislation.

SB 382 would require annual limits on rising home values statewide and stop local governments from opting out.

"We need to protect our homeowners from double-digit increases," Hufstetler said. "We've had school districts in five years raise taxes 82% to 95%. This would limit the rate of inflation. And, that's what the bill will do."

The other side:

"Both sides have ideas. I don't think anyone has a monopoly on the absolute solution around housing affordability," State Rep. Bryce Berry (D-Atlanta) told reporters.

Berry said Democrats share concerns about housing affordability and are exploring options to provide relief.

"I'm hopeful, as we're talking about the housing affordability session, there's equal access to hearings for both Democrats and Republicans on the solutions."