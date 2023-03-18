Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols' death retired with benefits before firing

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
7
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 10:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols' death retired with benefits before firing

By AP Staff
Published 
Death of Tyre Nichols
Associated Press

Tyre Nichols death: New details on investigation, community reaction

Family members of Tyre Nichols spoke following the arraignment of five Memphis police officers, accused of beating Nichols to death after a routine traffic stop.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis police supervisor on scene when Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by officers retired with his benefits the day before a hearing to fire him, according to documents filed to revoke his law enforcement certification.

Lt. DeWayne Smith was identified Friday in records obtained by media outlets as the officer that officials said earlier this month had retired before his termination hearing.

Some Memphis City Council members were upset an officer was allowed to retire before steps could be taken to fire them, including the council's vice-chairman JB Smiley Jr., who said it didn’t seem fair that the then-unidentified officer could keep pension and other benefits.

READ MORE: Deputies responding to Tyre Nichols stop didn't keep body cams on, records show

"I just don’t like the fact that his parents are paying this officer to go on and live and that’s troubling," Smiley said.

4f011e0d-

A screen at the entrance of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church displays the celebration of life for Tyre Nichols on February 1, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Lucy Garrett/Getty Images)

The attorney for Nichols' family said the department should not have let Smith "cowardly sidestep the consequences of his actions" and retire after 25 years.

"We call for Memphis police and officials to do everything in their power to hold Lt. Smith and all of those involved fully accountable," attorney Ben Crump said.

Seven other Memphis officers were fired after Nichols died following a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and five of them are charged with second-degree murder. Smith is not charged in Nichols' death.

READ MORE: Officer drew gun as he approached Tyre Nichols, report finds

Nichols, 29, was pulled roughly from his car as an officer threatened to shock him with a Taser. He ran, but was chased down. Video showed five officers held him down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother.

The decertification documents against Lt. Smith reveal additional details about his actions that night.

763294b9-GettyImages-1460062358.jpg

A photo of Tyre Nichols is positioned prior to a press conference on January 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Smith heard Nichols say "I can't breathe" as he was propped up against a squad car, but failed to get him medical care or remove his handcuffs, according to the report.

Smith also didn't get reports from other officers about using force and told Nichols' family he was driving under the influence even though there was no information to support a charge, the documents said. Investigators said Smith decided without evidence that Nichols was on drugs or drunk and video captured him telling Nichols "you done took something" when he arrived at the scene.

Biden addresses Tyre Nichols family during State of the Union

President Biden speaks directly to the family of Tyre Nichols during the 2023 State of the Union.

Additionally, Smith did not wear his body camera — violating police department policy. His actions were captured on the body cameras of other officers, documents said.

The U.S. Department of Justice is currently reviewing the Memphis Police Department policies on the use of force, de-escalation strategies and specialized units in response to Nichols' death.