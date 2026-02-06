Georgia literacy bill: Literacy coaches and required kindergarten

The Brief HB 1193 would provide funding to place a specialized literacy coach in every public elementary school in Georgia. The bill shifts state law to require kindergarten attendance, aimed at eliminating "redshirting" and ensuring first-grade readiness. A new state-funded program would gift a book to every family at the birth of a child to encourage early reading habits.



Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, joined by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, formally introduced the "Georgia Early Literacy Act of 2026" on Thursday, calling it the most significant shift in state education policy in over 30 years.

What we know:

The legislation, filed as House Bill 1193, aims to dismantle a growing literacy crisis in the state.

According to data cited by Burns, only one in three Georgia students currently reads at grade level by the end of third grade. To combat this, the bill proposes a massive investment in kindergarten through third-grade (K-3) resources, including the placement of a dedicated literacy coach in every elementary school across the state.

A key highlight of the proposal is the "Books at Birth" initiative, which would provide state funding to ensure every Georgia family receives a high-quality book upon the birth of a child. "Every child deserves a chance at a brighter future, and that starts with the tools to read," Burns said during a press conference at the State Capitol.

The act also mandates kindergarten attendance and aligns teacher training with the "science of reading," a phonics-based instructional model.