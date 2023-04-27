NFL draft: Atlanta Falcons, former Georgia Bulldogs players look forward to first round

The NFL draft begins tonight!

The Atlanta Falcons and former Georgia Bulldogs players have a lot of buzz as the picks begin at 8 p.m. Eastern. FOX 5 will go beyond the buzz in a special at 7 p.m.

Here is the latest:

4 p.m. - NFL draft festivities under way in Kansas City

Festivities at Kansas City's Union Station started early Thursday afternoon with a red carpet and musical acts highlighted by Fall Out Boy.

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock with the No. 1 pick and likely will choose between quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

One of the more intriguing names to watch is that of Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft before the Chicago Bears made a trade with the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers.

There are questions about how far the Bulldogs' standout defensive lineman may slip because of his involvement in a car crash that killed a Georgia teammate and a team staffer. Carter was given 12 months' probation and a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing

Other players from Georgia to look out for include Nolan Smith, Broderick Jones, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Chris Smith, Stetson Bennett, Warren McClendon, Kenny McIntosh, and Robert Beal.

Draft parties in some cities won't be so raucous tonight because five teams don't have any first-round selections in the NFL draft that begins in six hours.

Moving up in the draft for quarterbacks has become a common occurrence , but the Broncos, Rams and Browns bucked that trend by parting with their 2023 first-round picks in trades for veteran quarterbacks. The 49ers don't have a first-rounder because of the Trey Lance trade in 2021 and the Dolphins forfeited their first-rounder for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton while they were with other teams.

The Atlanta Falcons no longer have a draft watch party, but the Atlantic Station event was canceled due to the weather.

Bijan Robinson is expected to be the first running back selected in the NFL draft. How high he goes is the big question.

The Texas star has top-10 talent but NFL teams no longer place a premium on running backs, so he could still be on the board late in the first round. Only four running backs have been selected in the first round since Saquon Barkley was chosen at No. 2 by the New York Giants in 2018. None went higher than No. 24.

"Everybody has their opinions and understandably so because the running back position came to be one-dimensional," Robinson told AP. "But if you have a guy who is really versatile and can line up as a receiver, in the slot and have as much effect (as a receiver) as at running back, that's when the value really takes off."

Check back throughout the night for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.