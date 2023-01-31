Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon speaks for first time following deadly crash

University of Georgia Football player Warren McClendon, who survived a deadly crash earlier this month, will be wearing the jersey of his fallen teammate in the upcoming Senior Bowl.

The 21-year-old Georgia Bulldog offensive lineman spoke to FOX 5 on the sidelines as he practiced in Mobile, Alabama.

"It’s been tough at points, but taking it day-by-day and trying to get through it," McClendon told FOX 5’s DJ Shockley.

McClendon was one of four people in an SUV just hours after a day-long celebration of back-to-back national championships on Jan. 15. Athens Police say a black 2021 Ford Expedition being driven by 24-year-old recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy failed to negotiate a curve along Barnett Shoals Road, a short distance before Stroud Road. The crash killed LeCroy and McClendon’s roommate and friend, 20-year-old offensive lineman Devin Willock. McClendon was able to walk away from the crash with minor injuries.

"It was rough for me, you know, a couple of days, but I have been talking to a psychiatrist, and it’s getting better day-by-day," McClendon said.

Willock was laid to rest in a private ceremony in New Jersey last week, just days after McClendon learned he was cleared to play in the Senior Bowl. He decided to honor his friend by wearing McClendon’s No. 77 jersey.

"Really, it was kind of a no-brainer, you know, after everything happened, I was like I got to wear it for him. You know from a brother, a roommate, I got to do it," McClendon said.

Georgia Bulldog offensive lineman Warren McClendon speaks out for the first time after a deadly crash took the life of his roommate and friend on Jan. 31, 2023. (FOX 5)

He said it will be tough to be on the field without his friend, but he says Willock would want him to be out there.

"It was tough, you know, but I know Devin, if he was out here, I mean, if he was still here, you know he would want me to come out here and give it my all," he said.

McClendon said it has been good to see several of his former teammates, opponents and to even meet a few new people.

"Really, just being around the guys, you know have some teammates out here, just good seeing them again, you know, just making new connections with the scouts and the new players from other teams, so just making new connections," he said.

Athens police say excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash. Investigators are still waiting on a toxicology report of the driver.

The Reece’s Senior Bowl will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hancock Whitney Stadium.