Woodstock man drowns in Lake Chatuge

A 25-year-old Woodstock man drowned early Saturday in a lake in far northeast Georgia, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

What we know:

Officials identified the man as Brek Lewis Green.

Game wardens said Green and a friend were swimming on floats in a cove around 4 a.m. The friend eventually got out of the water and urged Green to do the same, but Green stayed behind.

When the friend returned, Green was missing and called for help.

Officials later found Green’s float at a dock across the cove and used sonar to search the water. Around 11:45 a.m., they located his body about 35–40 feet from the dock in 13 feet of water.

His body was recovered around noon with help from the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission and Towns County EMS.

Green's body was turned over to the Towns County Coroner.