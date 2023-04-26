Atlanta Falcons hosting draft party Thursday

article

The Atlanta Falcons are inviting fans to join current players, Legends, and fellow Falcons fans to watch Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft from Atlantic Station’s Atlantic Green on April 27.

The free, public event will include appearances by current Falcons players Jessie Bates III, Jonnu Smith, Drake London, Desmond Ridder, and Tyler Allgeier, who will be available for fan photos and on-stage appearances. Falcons Legends Keith Brooking and Michael Jenkins will also be available for photos and autographs at the Team Store between 6:45 and 7:30 p.m.

Fans attending the event will have the chance to meet Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a 2023 Draft hat or pre-order a Draft pick’s jersey at the Atlantic Station Team Store, located across from the Atlantic Green.

The event will also include giveaways and other surprises for fans.

The Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Watch Party will begin at 6 p.m. and will continue until the end of Round 1.