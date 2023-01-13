UGA's Stetson Bennett trades passing footballs, to rushing fast-food orders

Georgia Football’s senior quarterback Stetson Bennett, after winning a second consecutive national championship at Georgia, has decided he needed a part-time job of sorts.

The 25-year-old quarterback was working the drive-through at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Athens on Thursday.

Bennett traded passing in four touchdowns and rushing for two scores against TCU this past Monday to fulfilling fast-food orders and making change.

UGA's back-to-back championship-winning quarterback Stetson Bennett takes orders at the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Athens on Jan. 12, 2023. (FOX 5)

Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves also unveiled a new custom piece of art honoring the quarterback that will hang in the Athens restaurant.

Bennett says he's grateful for all the support, but feels that the whole team deserves to be remembered as legends for their accomplishments.

While Bennett completed 18 of 25 passes for 304 yards against TCU on Monday, his statistics for completing orders was not immediately available.