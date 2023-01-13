Georgia Bulldogs championship parade forecast: Prepare for chilly, breezy day in Athens

The weather forecast for the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade on Saturday afternoon looks sunny but chilly. It should be dry for parade watchers.

The high on Saturday in Athens is near 48 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop Friday night and the wind gusts should weaken. The National Weather Service predicts the skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 30. Wind speeds could be lower than Friday afternoon, between 8 and 10 mph.

That wind could persist as the sun helps warm up the day on Saturday morning and afternoon. Wind speeds are expected to be similar to Friday night.

Most parade watchers should be cozy at home when temperatures drop back down below freezing on Saturday night. For those staying out late in Athens, bundle up.