Plans underway for parade, celebration of national champion Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs will return home Tuesday champions and ready to celebrate the team's back-to-back victories in the College Football National Championship.

Now, after partying all night after watching the team's domination of the TCU Horned Frogs, Georgia fans will get ready for the festivities in Athens.

Last year, the celebration happened the Saturday after the game, with fans lining Athens' Lumpkin Street to cheer on the team, which had one its first national championship since 1980.

The University of Georgia is expected to release parade details as early as Tuesday.

In 2022, a near-capacity crowd of over 92,000 people filled Sanford Stadium to root on the team after they beat Alabama. The tickets were free and first available to all UGA students and season ticket holders. Details this year are expected to be released soon.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS COACH AND PLAYERS REACT TO HISTORIC BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL TITLES

The Dawgs are expected to fly back into town sometime Tuesday afternoon

Georgia turned in one of the all-time beatdowns in a big game as the undefeated Bulldogs demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 Monday night.

In emphatic and overwhelming fashion, Georgia became the first team to repeat as College Football Playoff national champions and left no doubt the ’Dawgs are the new bullies on the block.

No team has ever scored more points in a national championship game, dating to the beginning of the BCS in 1998.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs kisses championship trophy after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to win the CFP National Championship Football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Monday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by Keith B Expand

The Bulldogs scored all six times they touched the ball in the first half. Twice Quarterback Stetson Bennett ran it in himself; the former walk-on turned two-time national champion was barely touched on the two quarterback keepers.

Coach Kirby Smart is now 81-15 in his first seven seasons at Georgia with two national titles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.