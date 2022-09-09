High 5 Sports recap – Week Four

Week Four of High 5 Sports and there is history being made and history being rediscovered, but none of these teams belong in a museum. At least, not yet.

This is the week a lot of teams catch their stride, correct their courses, and are well on their treasure hunt to get to the gold idol, ahem, trophy, in the end without being rolled over.

And history is renewed this week with the War Eagle Bowl returning. Marist at Woodward Academy is this week’s Game of the Week.

Here’s a quick recap of all the action:

Play of the Night

The High 5 play of the night goes to Harrison's Braylan Ford who goes deep to Brady Kluse for the touchdown.

River Ridge vs North Atlanta

The undefeated River Ridge Knights were at undefeated North Atlanta.

South Atlanta vs Lovejoy

The unbeaten South Atlanta Hornets headed south to take on Lovejoy.

Stockbridge vs Luella

Action is heating up in AAAA Region 5 as Stockbridge visits Luella.

Parkview vs North Gwinnett - Call of the Week

The 680 The Fan Call of the Week is an all-Gwinnett County affair. The North Gwinnett Bulldogs went to check out that new turf at the Big Orange Jungle of Parkview. FOX 5’s Eli Jordan has the pictures, 680 The Fans's Karl Werl and Doug Konkel are on the call.

Jefferson vs Oconee County

He's back! Travis Noland left Oconee County for Jefferson this offseason. He brings his new Dragons back to Watkinsville to face Ben Hall, who once was at Jefferson and is now at Oconee.

High 5 Hype 5 - Sammy Brown

High 5 Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell of 247Sports.com discusses Jefferson linebacker Sammy Brown.

Clarke Central vs Gainesville

City Park in Gainesville is one of the best places for high school football and it was rocking for their undefeated Red Elephants facing Clarke Central.

East Hall vs Chestatee

Action in AAAA Region 8A was heating up as East Hall travels to Chestatee.

Lithonia Vs. Jackson-Atlanta - Mic’d Up

Coaches can say the darndest things during a game and some of it can’t be aired on television. Check out this week's Mic'd Up segment with Maynard Jackson's Eric Williams and his Jaguars as they take on Lithonia.

Douglass vs Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain hosted Douglass.

Columbia vs Cartersville

It was the battle of two unbeaten teams in Cartersville as Columbia came to Weinman Stadium. The Eagles will go anywhere and play anybody.

Wesleyan vs Whitefield Academy - Friday Night Heights

It is the Wolfpack against the Wolves in this week’s Friday Night Heights.

Marist vs Woodward – Game of the Week

It's the War Eagle Bowl! Both Marist and Woodward Academy are in the top 10 in Class AAAAAA and they know each other well. This is 55th time the two school have played. The first time happened 100 years ago this month.

North Paulding vs South Paulding

It’s a huge rivalry matchup in Paulding County as North Paulding came down to South Paulding. The Spartans looking for their first ever win over the Wolfpack.

East Paulding vs Paulding County

Filling out the remaining quadrants in Paulding County, the Patriots hosted East Paulding in AAAAAA Region 5 matchup.

Temple vs Lumpkin County – Team of the Week

Lumpkin County was celebrated this week as the High 5 Sports Team of the Week, being undefeated, but could they go 4-0 against Temple?

Cambridge vs West Forsyth

The Cambridge Bears are coming off their win against Alpharetta last week, but this week they are at West Forsyth.

Harrison vs Denmark

The Harrison Hoyas traveled to Denmark.

High 5 Sports wrap up - Week Four

A look at the contributions from the High 5 Sports family.

