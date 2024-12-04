YSL RICO case: Severed defendant, Jimmy Winfrey, strikes plea deal with state

Another defendant in the high-profile YSL RICO (racketeering) case in Fulton County has accepted a plea deal.

Jimmy Carlton Winfrey, also known as Peewee Roscoe, was among those indicted alongside rapper Young Thug and others in connection to a 2015 shooting. That incident was one of 191 overt acts cited to support the RICO conspiracy charge against Young Thug.

Background on the 2015 Shooting

In 2015, Winfrey was arrested for shooting into rapper Lil Wayne's tour buses on a Georgia highway. At the time, Winfrey reportedly worked for Young Thug, who was named a co-conspirator in the case.

Winfrey initially pleaded guilty to gang charges in February 2018 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, the Georgia Supreme Court reversed that conviction later that year, ruling that the trial judge improperly participated in plea negotiations, rendering Winfrey’s plea involuntary.

Second Plea and Arrests

In August 2020, Winfrey accepted a new plea deal, pleading guilty to two gang-related charges. He was credited for time already served and transferred to Florida to serve time for unrelated charges.

After his release in Florida, Winfrey was arrested again in Fulton County during a traffic stop in July 2021. At the time, he was found in possession of Oxycodone and a gun. Despite being included in the 2022 Georgia indictment, Winfrey was not immediately taken into custody and remained on the run for 14 months.

He was eventually arrested in June 2023 in Las Vegas while attempting to use a fake ID. Since then, he has been in custody, awaiting trial.

Charges and Plea

Winfrey faced multiple charges, including:

Conspiracy to violate RICO

Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity

During a recent hearing, Winfrey voluntarily accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to the RICO charge, drug charge, and gun charge.

Sentencing and Restrictions

Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced Winfrey as follows:

RICO charge : 10 years, with 16 months to serve (credit for time served).

Drug charge : 16 months to serve (credit for time served).

Gun charge: 7 years of probation.

Additional restrictions include:

No contact with co-defendants or witnesses, except for work-related situations.

No possession of firearms, though he may be around licensed security personnel if required for employment.

A requirement to remain gainfully employed.

A Message from the Judge

After delivering the sentence, Judge Whitaker offered a brief version of the lecture previously given to Young Thug, encouraging Winfrey to use his influence for good and serve as a positive role model. She also praised him for furthering his education while incarcerated.

In response, Winfrey thanked the judge and assured her that he would not let her down.