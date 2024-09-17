Young Thug, YSL RICO Trial: Attorney asks for Lil D's release, jury hears from police

The attorney for Quindarrius Zachary, also known as Lil' D or Dee, appeared in court on Monday to request his client’s release from jail due to health concerns.

Zachary was arrested late last week on a material witness warrant and was transported to Fulton County Jail. According to a GoFundMe account set up by his family, Zachary was taken into custody as he was leaving a hospital and was denied his request to be placed in the jail's medical unit.

Zachary suffers from severe sickle cell disease, according to his attorney, Dennis Scheib, who argued that his client would not survive while in custody.

Zachary has reportedly been hospitalized at least 10 times in the last four months, Scheib said.

Zachary was not indicted in the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. However, testimony from Antonio Sledge, also known as Mounk Tounk, implicated Zachary in a 2015 drive-by shooting, along with Damekion Garlington.

Zachary was specifically mentioned in statements three and four of Sledge’s plea agreement:

Statement 3: While associated with YSL, and to support and express loyalty to YSL, defendant Damekion Garlington and Quindarrius Zachary appear in a video with another person, A.S., where the defendant brandished a weapon used in a drive-by shooting. In the video, on behalf of YSL, the defendant threatened to harm a person named Kel, a rival gang member who had started a relationship with the defendant's ex-girlfriend.

Statement 4: On or about April 28, 2015, as reflected in Fulton County Indictment 15SC138994, the defendant and fellow YSL associates Damekion Garlington and Quindarrius Zachary committed a drive-by shooting using the firearm wielded in the video mentioned in statement 3, targeting family members of a rival gang.

On Monday, the jury heard testimony from several officers with the Atlanta Police Department regarding the 2015 drive-by shooting. They also heard from a woman whose apartment was damaged during the shooting.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker established a new policy on Monday for cameras livestreaming the court proceedings. From now on, cameras will not be allowed to show the judge or lawyers when they are having discussions at the bench. The reason for the sudden rule change is unclear. Additionally, a "very interesting" email was discussed outside the presence of the media and cameras.

According to attorney Doug Weinstein, who represents Deamonte Kendrick, it is unknown exactly who will testify this week.

In related news, the Celebration of Life service is being held today for Rich Homie Quan (real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar), who was once on the witness list, along with his father, for the YSL trial.

A barbershop owned by Lamar's father was targeted in a shooting in September 2014. The state's prosecutors have been trying to link the incident to the alleged criminal gang led by Young Thug.

Several weeks ago, Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland admitted on the witness stand that he and a friend opened fire on the barbershop to send a message. However, Copeland said it had nothing to do with YSL or Young Thug.

MOST RECENT STORIES

The Young Thug and YSL RICO trial is now the longest-running trial in Georgia's history.

Young Thug and 27 others were indicted in 2022 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law and committing multiple violent crimes. Following the longest jury selection in history (10 months), the trial for Young Thug and several co-defendants began in November 2023. It is now the longest trial in Georgia history. Prosecutors are attempting to prove that YSL (Young Slime Life) is a criminal street gang responsible for numerous offenses, including murder. The defendants maintain that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is the name of a record label founded by Young Thug. Young Thug is facing eight criminal charges. The trial has been plagued by various disruptions, including illnesses, the arrests of a juror and a lawyer, the stabbing of defendant Shannon Stillwell, the removal of the judge originally assigned to the case, and more.



