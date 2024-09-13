Celebration of Life plans announced for Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan

article

Celebration of Life plans have been announced for Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, who died unexpectedly on Sept. 5.

The Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17. A public viewing will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Both the viewing and the Celebration of Life will take place at World Changers Church International, 2500 Burdett Road in College Park.

PREVIOUS STORY: Rich Homie Quan death: Atlanta police release incident report of rapper's death

Tickets are required for admission, and there is no entry without a ticket. There will be three viewing sessions: 7 to 8 a.m., 8 to 9 a.m., and 9 to 10 a.m. Click here for tickets: https://richhomiequan.com/

Doors will close at 10 a.m. in preparation for the Celebration of Life.

PREVIOUS STORIES

At this time, the cause of the rapper's death is still unknown.

According to a recently released police report, he was found on the kitchen floor by his brother around 3 a.m. on Sept. 5. His brother then placed him on the couch.

Quan's lifeless body was discovered later that morning by his girlfriend after she returned from dropping their child off at school.

An autopsy was scheduled for last Friday. It typically takes several weeks for a report to be issued.