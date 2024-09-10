Rich Homie Quan's father announces plan for public funeral service for Atlanta rapper

Funeral arrangements are taking shape for Atlanta-based rapper Rich Homie Quan following his death last week.

The rapper, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died at his home on Thursday. He was 33 years old.

TMZ released the 911 call reportedly made by Lamar's girlfriend. During the phone call, Amber Williams said that she found Lamar's lifeless body on a couch after she dropped off their son at school.

While multiple reports suggested the father of five died from a drug overdose, the Fulton County Medical Examiner told FOX 5 they are awaiting test results before releasing the cause of death. An autopsy took place on Friday.

On Monday, Quan's father and manager Corey Lamar called into Yung Joc's Streetz Morning Takeover Radio show, telling him that he initially wanted to do a quick private service so that his family could "start the healing process," but changed his mind.

Instead, Lamar said they plan to make Quan's funeral public to celebrate the rapper's life and connection with his supporters.

"Without the fans, there would be no Quan," Lamar said.

While Lamar did not give any specific details about the service, the family told People that information about the celebration of life "will be shared soon."

"While he leaves us with an undeniable hole in our hearts, we are comforted by knowing his music and triumphant spirit lives on. Quan’s legacy will forever be cemented as a soundtrack to our lives. And for this, we are grateful," Quan's family said in a statement.

When did Rich Homie Quan's career begin?

Rapper Rich Homie Quan performs onstage during 2022 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rich Homie Quan began rapping in 2011 and his first mainstream success was "Type of Way" in 2013. His 2015 single, "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" was also well received.

He was nominated for various BET Hip Hop awards, including Best New Artist and Best Club Banger, in 2014 and 2015. He was also nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards' Hip Hop Song of the Year in 2016.

He also joined Young Thug on the Cash Money Records project, "Rich Gang," and often collaborated with rappers 2 Chainz and Jacquees.

Lamar was born in Atlanta and played baseball while attending Ronald McNair Sr. High School, with the aspiration of playing professionally. He briefly attended Fort Valley State University before reportedly dropping out because of money.

The rapper was scheduled to perform on Sept. 19 at State Farm Arena with Nick Cannon, Rip Michaels, Waka Flocka, Mardo Wick, Lil Boosie and others.